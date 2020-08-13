UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saudi Arabia Complied With OPEC+ Deal In July By 102%, Russia By 96% - IEA

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 02:08 PM

Saudi Arabia Complied With OPEC+ Deal in July by 102%, Russia by 96% - IEA

Saudi Arabia complied with the OPEC+ deal on oil production cuts by 102 percent in July, Russia by 96 percent, the International Energy Agency said Thursday in its monthly report

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2020) Saudi Arabia complied with the OPEC+ deal on oil production cuts by 102 percent in July, Russia by 96 percent, the International Energy Agency said Thursday in its monthly report.

"OPEC+ supply cuts ease in August to 7.7 mb/d from 9.6 mb/d in July.

If 100% compliance with the higher ceiling were to be achieved and Russia makes up for over-production during the May-July period, Saudi Arabia would ramp up crude production by 0.55 mb/d and Russia by 0.3 mb/d," the report read.

According to the IEA, Russia is expected to increase its production, "with Urals exports from Baltic and Black Sea ports set to rebound from July's record low and rise by 36% to 1.1 mb/d in August."

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (without Iran, Libya, Venezuela) complied with the agreement by 87 percent, OPEC+ by 89 percent.

Related Topics

Exports Iran Russia Oil Saudi Arabia Libya Venezuela July August From Agreement

Recent Stories

IEA Downgrades Forecast for Global Oil Demand in 2 ..

2 minutes ago

Pandemic pushes tourism giant TUI deep into loss

2 minutes ago

Sale of motorbike, three wheelers witnessed increa ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan's Independence-agenda completion linked t ..

2 minutes ago

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakis ..

25 minutes ago

Nation to celebrate Independence Day tomorrow

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.