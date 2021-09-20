UrduPoint.com

Saudi Arabia Concerned About Stability In Afghanistan After Taliban Takeover - Minister

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 20th September 2021 | 12:10 PM

Saudi Arabia Concerned About Stability in Afghanistan After Taliban Takeover - Minister

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2021) Stability in Afghanistan remains the main source of concern for Riyadh in the wake of the Taliban (banned in Russia as a terrorist organization) seizure of power, Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud told The Hindu newspaper.

"On Afghanistan, I think the thing that is of most concern is stability. Our other main priority is security and that it does not become a source of transnational terrorism," the minister said in an interview published late on Sunday.

The current authorities in Afghanistan, the Taliban are responsible for bringing stability, security and prosperity to the country, the official said, noting that in this regard, the movement has to "exercise good judgment and good governance, to be inclusive."

"And they must also take into account the concerns of the international community as regards the security situation," he added.

Al Saud also recalled that Riyadh had not maintained relations with the Taliban for many years, demanding that the group "completely renounce any connection to transnational terrorism."

"They have made certain promises on that regard and even recently reaffirmed those promises, and we look to them to adhere to them. We will work with our international partners in an effort to make sure that that commitment holds and that they stick to it. And we will base our decisions on that," the top diplomat said.

Last month, the Taliban entered the Afghan capital of Kabul causing the national government to collapse. On September 6, the group announced that the last resisting province, Panjshir, had come under their control. Shortly after, the movement announced the composition of the new interim government, led by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, who has been on the UN sanctions list since 2001.

