Saudi Arabia Condemns Attacks On US Military Base In Iraq - Reports
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 31st December 2019 | 08:11 PM
The Saudi government at a weekly meeting on Tuesday condemned the recent attacks by Shiite militias on a US-led coalition base in Iraq, the Saudi Press Agency reported
On Sunday, the United States launched strikes on facilities used by the Kata'ib Hezbollah militia in Iraq and Syria in response to a rocket attack on a base in Kirkuk, which killed a US contractor and injured four other personnel.
"These attacks violate the Iraqi sovereignty, affect its security, stability and directly affect efforts to combat terrorism," the government said in a statement as quoted by the media outlet.
Riyadh expressed its support for the cooperation between the Iraqi government and the US-led international coalition on the investigation of the attack in Kirkuk.