Saudi Arabia Condemns Iran's Attacks On US Bases As Violation Of Iraq's Sovereignty

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 09th January 2020 | 11:55 PM

Saudi Arabia Condemns Iran's Attacks on US Bases as Violation of Iraq's Sovereignty

Riyadh slammed Tehran for what it regarded as violation of Iraqi sovereignty after Iranian forces' strikes at US bases on Iraq, the Saudi Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2020) Riyadh slammed Tehran for what it regarded as violation of Iraqi sovereignty after Iranian forces' strikes at US bases on Iraq, the Saudi Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

"The Kingdom condemns Iran's violation of Iraqi sovereignty," the ministry said, as quoted by the country's state-run broadcaster Al Ekhbariya.

Saudi Arabia once again called on all parties to the conflict to avoid escalation and help maintain the stability and security of Iraq.

Iran launched a missile attack against two military bases housing US troops in Iraq in the early hours of Wednesday in response to a US airstrike that killed top Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani several days prior. No casualties from either side were reported. Saudi Arabia's deputy defense minister, Khalid bin Salman, then negotiated with US President Donald Trump in the US, calling for restraint.

