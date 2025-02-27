Saudi Arabia condemns Israeli air-strikes in Syria, urges global action

The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday strongly condemned Israel's airstrikes on multiple areas in Syria, denouncing the attacks as a violation of international laws and treaties

RIYADH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday strongly condemned Israel's airstrikes on multiple areas in Syria, denouncing the attacks as a violation of international laws and treaties.

In an official statement, the Kingdom reaffirmed its solidarity with Syria, its government, and its people while criticizing Israel's repeated military actions threatening the regional security and stability.

Saudi Arabia also called on the international community to take responsibility for halting Israeli aggression and preventing further escalation in the region. The Kingdom reiterated its warnings against the widening scope of the conflict, urging decisive global intervention.