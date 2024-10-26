Saudi Arabia Condemns Israeli Strikes On Iran
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 26, 2024 | 01:40 PM
Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) Saudi Arabia condemned Israeli strikes on military targets in Iran on Saturday, warning against any further expansion of the conflict in the middle East.
"The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia expresses its condemnation and denunciation" of the Israeli strikes and emphasized its "firm position rejecting escalation of the conflict in the region", which "threatens the security and the stability of countries and peoples" in the Middle East, the foreign ministry said on X.
Recent Stories
Pakistan win three-match Test series against England
Justice Yahya Afridi to take oath as chief justice of Pakistan today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 October 2024
JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmir's history
Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Daniyal
G20 affirms commitment to transition from fossil fuels
Sindh government to raise issue of pending funds with Centre: CM
Czech ambassador, SAPM discuss areas of mutual interest in digital media, public ..
Mohsin Naqvi condemns mosque attack in Lakki Marwat
Chinese ambassador highlights regional cooperation, security concerns at SCO, BR ..
President strongly condemns attack on mosque in Lakki Marwat
More Stories From World
-
Georgian opposition union hoping to take power in key vote2 minutes ago
-
Israel hits Iran missiles, bases in retaliatory strikes2 minutes ago
-
Georgia votes in key test for democracy, EU ambitions2 minutes ago
-
Black men in Georgia, Kamala Harris wants your vote12 minutes ago
-
All Blacks crush Japan 64-19 in one-off Test in Yokohama12 minutes ago
-
Suarez and Alba give Miami winning start in MLS Cup playoffs22 minutes ago
-
Sainz tops times as Russell crashes in Mexico GP practice22 minutes ago
-
Iran state TV says 'strong explosions' heard around Tehran22 minutes ago
-
Hunting rifles and 'hassle:' Democrats struggle for rural votes in Pennsylvania22 minutes ago
-
US election pollsters in hot-seat after recent misses22 minutes ago
-
Georgia votes in crucial test for democracy, EU ambitions22 minutes ago
-
Trump to hold rally in legendary New York arena32 minutes ago