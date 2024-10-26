Open Menu

Saudi Arabia Condemns Israeli Strikes On Iran

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 26, 2024 | 01:40 PM

Saudi Arabia condemns Israeli strikes on Iran

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) Saudi Arabia condemned Israeli strikes on military targets in Iran on Saturday, warning against any further expansion of the conflict in the middle East.

"The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia expresses its condemnation and denunciation" of the Israeli strikes and emphasized its "firm position rejecting escalation of the conflict in the region", which "threatens the security and the stability of countries and peoples" in the Middle East, the foreign ministry said on X.

Related Topics

Iran Condemnation Saudi Arabia Middle East

Recent Stories

Pakistan win three-match Test series against Engla ..

Pakistan win three-match Test series against England

2 hours ago
 Justice Yahya Afridi to take oath as chief justice ..

Justice Yahya Afridi to take oath as chief justice of Pakistan today

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 October 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 October 2024

5 hours ago
 JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmi ..

JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmir's history

14 hours ago
 Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to p ..

Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Daniyal

14 hours ago
G20 affirms commitment to transition from fossil f ..

G20 affirms commitment to transition from fossil fuels

14 hours ago
 Sindh government to raise issue of pending funds w ..

Sindh government to raise issue of pending funds with Centre: CM

14 hours ago
 Czech ambassador, SAPM discuss areas of mutual int ..

Czech ambassador, SAPM discuss areas of mutual interest in digital media, public ..

14 hours ago
 Mohsin Naqvi condemns mosque attack in Lakki Marwa ..

Mohsin Naqvi condemns mosque attack in Lakki Marwat

14 hours ago
 Chinese ambassador highlights regional cooperation ..

Chinese ambassador highlights regional cooperation, security concerns at SCO, BR ..

14 hours ago
 President strongly condemns attack on mosque in La ..

President strongly condemns attack on mosque in Lakki Marwat

14 hours ago

More Stories From World