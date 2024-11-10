Open Menu

Saudi Arabia Condemns Quetta Terrorist Attack

Muhammad Irfan Published November 10, 2024 | 08:50 PM

Saudi Arabia condemns Quetta terrorist attack

RIYADH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Sunday condemned the terrorist attack on a railway station in Quetta, Balochistan, which resulted in the death and injury of several people.

Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in a statement, said the Kingdom has reiterated its rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism, and extended its deepest condolences and sincere sympathy to the families of the victims, and to the government and people of Pakistan, wishing the injured speedy recovery.

