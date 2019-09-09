Saudi Arabia Considering Enriching Uranium for Nuclear Power - Energy Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2019) Riyadh is considering enriching uranium for nuclear power, newly appointed Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said Monday.

"Our approach to nuclear [power] is to experiment with two nuclear reactors ... we will do that job tentatively.

Even if we scale up, we want to go with the notion of going full-cycle ” from producing uranium, enriching uranium, deducing uranium, even acquiring technologies ... in Saudi Arabia we are interested in nuclear plants," the energy minister said at the World Energy Congress in Abu Dhabi.

Bin Salman was appointed last week after an abrupt departure of Khalid Falih.