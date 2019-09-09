UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saudi Arabia Considering Enriching Uranium For Nuclear Power - Energy Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 59 seconds ago Mon 09th September 2019 | 05:50 PM

Saudi Arabia Considering Enriching Uranium for Nuclear Power - Energy Minister

ABU DHABI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2019) Riyadh is considering enriching uranium for nuclear power, newly appointed Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said Monday.

"Our approach to nuclear [power] is to experiment with two nuclear reactors ... we will do that job tentatively.

Even if we scale up, we want to go with the notion of going full-cycle ” from producing uranium, enriching uranium, deducing uranium, even acquiring technologies ... in Saudi Arabia we are interested in nuclear plants," the energy minister said at the World Energy Congress in Abu Dhabi.

Bin Salman was appointed last week after an abrupt departure of Khalid Falih.

Related Topics

World Nuclear Riyadh Abu Dhabi Saudi Job Saudi Arabia Congress From

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs meeting of â€˜Education ..

51 minutes ago

Dubai Pulse platform attracts 1.5 million internat ..

51 minutes ago

Ministry of Health launches 11th edition of &#039; ..

1 hour ago

Government provides AED1.4 bn in social assistance ..

1 hour ago

Samiullah visits Imam Bargah Hussaini Chowk

2 hours ago

Rich tributes paid to Karbala martyrs

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.