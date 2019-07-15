Saudi Arabia Consulting With Russian Helicopters on Possible Partnership

Saudi Arabia is currently discussing with the Russian Helicopters company, which is part of Russian state corporation Rostec, potential partnership in civil helicopter construction technologies, according to a final document from a meeting of the joint Russian-Saudi Arabian intergovernmental commission

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2019) Saudi Arabia is currently discussing with the Russian Helicopters company , which is part of Russian state corporation Rostec, potential partnership in civil helicopter construction technologies, according to a final document from a meeting of the joint Russian-Saudi Arabian intergovernmental commission.

"Both sides welcomed consultations between the Russian Helicopters holding and Saudi Arabia concerning possible partnership in various civil helicopter construction technologies," the document seen by Sputnik said.

The document also noted that Saudi Arabia was interested in signing a memorandum of cooperation in the field of civil aviation in 2019.

The sixth meeting of the joint intergovernmental commission of Russia and Saudi Arabia on trade, economic, scientific and technical cooperation was held in Moscow on June 9-10.