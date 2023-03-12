UrduPoint.com

Saudi Arabia Could Buy Over 100 Boeing Aircraft - Reports

Published March 12, 2023

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2023) Saudi Arabia is considering purchasing $35 billion worth of Boeing jets, and the deal could be announced as soon as Sunday, The Wall Street Journal reports citing sources.

Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund is "close" to announcing the deal, which could involve as many as 100 airplanes or more, particularly wide-body jets often used in long-haul international flying, the newspaper said on Saturday.

People familiar with the issue told The Wall Street Journal that the timing of the deal valued at $35 billion was "fluid" but it could be revealed already on Sunday.

Airbus has been competing with Boeing for the Saudi deal for "months," according to the newspaper's sources, so it is possible that the deal for new aircraft could fall apart in later stages.

The new aircraft will serve in the fleet of Saudi Arabia's new (second) national airline.

