Saudi Arabia Could Face Another Wave of COVID-19, Health Ministry Warns

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2021) Saudi Arabian Health Minister Tawfig Al Rabiah warns that another wave of the coronavirus infection is possible in the country and people need to adhere to the current preventive measures.

"In recent weeks, we have seen a noticeable and consistent rise in the number of coronavirus cases in most regions; compared to the figures of the first week of January, the increase [in the number of cases] has been 200%, one of the main reasons for which is [[public] gatherings," the minister said.

He warned that if the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise, Saudi Arabia will have to deal with a situation that many countries face: an overwhelmed healthcare system.

"If gatherings and neglect of preventive measures continue, we will have a second wave [of the coronavirus infection]," Tawfig Al Rabiah said.

According to Saudi Arabia's health ministry, the country registered 255 new coronavirus cases on Monday. A month ago, the daily figure stood at 80.

Overall, Saudi Arabia has more than 368,300 confirmed coronavirus cases, while the country's COVID-19 death toll is at over 6,000.