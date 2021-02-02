UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saudi Arabia Could Face Another Wave Of COVID-19, Health Ministry Warns

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 02nd February 2021 | 05:00 AM

Saudi Arabia Could Face Another Wave of COVID-19, Health Ministry Warns

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2021) Saudi Arabian Health Minister Tawfig Al Rabiah warns that another wave of the coronavirus infection is possible in the country and people need to adhere to the current preventive measures.

"In recent weeks, we have seen a noticeable and consistent rise in the number of coronavirus cases in most regions; compared to the figures of the first week of January, the increase [in the number of cases] has been 200%, one of the main reasons for which is [[public] gatherings," the minister said.

He warned that if the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise, Saudi Arabia will have to deal with a situation that many countries face: an overwhelmed healthcare system.

"If gatherings and neglect of preventive measures continue, we will have a second wave [of the coronavirus infection]," Tawfig Al Rabiah said.

According to Saudi Arabia's health ministry, the country registered 255 new coronavirus cases on Monday. A month ago, the daily figure stood at 80.

Overall, Saudi Arabia has more than 368,300 confirmed coronavirus cases, while the country's COVID-19 death toll is at over 6,000.

Related Topics

Saudi Saudi Arabia January Coronavirus

Recent Stories

National Biosecurity Committee issues unified nati ..

5 hours ago

Philippines’ ‘Bangkota’ pavilion at Expo 202 ..

5 hours ago

DEWA discusses corporate governance best practices ..

5 hours ago

NYU Abu Dhabi researchers publish important new fi ..

5 hours ago

Fujairah Ruler offers condolences on death of Prin ..

5 hours ago

Ambassador Afzaal, PBPC President discuss strength ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.