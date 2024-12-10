Open Menu

Saudi Arabia Crowned First-ever Champions Of FIFAe World Cup™ Featuring Rocket League

Muhammad Irfan Published December 10, 2024 | 01:40 PM

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) The Saudi national team won the first edition of the FIFAe World Cup™ featuring Rocket League, defeating the French team in the final held at the Saudi Esports Federation (SEF) Arena in Riyadh, with the participation of 16 teams.

The Saudi players played many matches in the tournament on their way to the title.

In the group stage, the Saudi team topped their group, which included the Netherlands, Belgium, and Spain, qualifying with 28 points.

They then advanced to the quarter-finals, where they defeated Chile (4-0), and in the semi-finals, they defeated Brazil (4-0), reaching the final against the French team and winning it with a score of (4-1). More events await the audience within the competition of the FIFAe World Cup featuring eFootball™, which kicks off tomorrow and continues until December 12.

