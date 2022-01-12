Saudi Arabia Declares Full-Scale Operation Against Houthi Movement in Yemen

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2022) The Saudi-led Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen declared the beginning of a full-scale military operation against the Houthi movement after regaining control over the Shabwa province in southeast Yemen, Coalition Spokesman Turki bin Saleh Al-Maliki said on Tuesday in a televised appearance of the Saudi broadcaster Al-Arabiya.

"The operation 'Freedom to Happy Yemen' has begun on all fronts and directions. It is aimed at the growth and prosperity of Yemen," Al-Maliki said.

The spokesman praised "sacrifices for the freedom of the Shabwa province from the Houthi militants" calling the liberation of the province "a historic moment.

"

Moreover, Yemeni Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism Moammar Al-Eryani posted on Twitter on Tuesday that forces of the internationally recognized government advanced on the Houthi positions in the oil-rich Marib province, the last stronghold of the Houthis' government in northern Yemen, and recaptured most of the Harib District of the province.

Since March 2015, after Yemeni President Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi was ousted by the Houthi movement, Saudi Arabia has been leading the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen to assist the internationally recognized government of Yemen in tackling the Houthi rebels.