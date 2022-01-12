UrduPoint.com

Saudi Arabia Declares Full-Scale Operation Against Houthi Movement In Yemen

Umer Jamshaid Published January 12, 2022 | 01:50 AM

Saudi Arabia Declares Full-Scale Operation Against Houthi Movement in Yemen

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2022) The Saudi-led Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen declared the beginning of a full-scale military operation against the Houthi movement after regaining control over the Shabwa province in southeast Yemen, Coalition Spokesman Turki bin Saleh Al-Maliki said on Tuesday in a televised appearance of the Saudi broadcaster Al-Arabiya.

"The operation 'Freedom to Happy Yemen' has begun on all fronts and directions. It is aimed at the growth and prosperity of Yemen," Al-Maliki said.

The spokesman praised "sacrifices for the freedom of the Shabwa province from the Houthi militants" calling the liberation of the province "a historic moment.

"

Moreover, Yemeni Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism Moammar Al-Eryani posted on Twitter on Tuesday that forces of the internationally recognized government advanced on the Houthi positions in the oil-rich Marib province, the last stronghold of the Houthis' government in northern Yemen, and recaptured most of the Harib District of the province.

Since March 2015, after Yemeni President Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi was ousted by the Houthi movement, Saudi Arabia has been leading the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen to assist the internationally recognized government of Yemen in tackling the Houthi rebels.

Related Topics

Militants Twitter Yemen Saudi Marib Saudi Arabia March 2015 All From Government

Recent Stories

Shahbaz can face disqualification if Nawaz fails t ..

Shahbaz can face disqualification if Nawaz fails to return Pakistan: Farrukh Hab ..

1 hour ago
 No Contact Made Between UN Chief, Kazakh President ..

No Contact Made Between UN Chief, Kazakh President Since Start of Protests - UN ..

1 hour ago
 Czech Protesters Strip to Waist Amid Vaccine Manda ..

Czech Protesters Strip to Waist Amid Vaccine Mandate Dispute

1 hour ago
 Govt making efforts to reduce inflation: Ali Awan

Govt making efforts to reduce inflation: Ali Awan

1 hour ago
 US Continues to Assess Ukraine Security Needs Amid ..

US Continues to Assess Ukraine Security Needs Amid Tensions With Russia - NATO E ..

1 hour ago
 UN Unable to Verify Reports of Airstrikes in Tigra ..

UN Unable to Verify Reports of Airstrikes in Tigray, Reduces Movements in Area - ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.