Saudi Arabia condemned on Tuesday the West's harsh rhetoric against, what some European countries perceive as, radical Islam, the kingdom's Foreign Ministry said

Saudi Arabia condemned on Tuesday the West's harsh rhetoric against, what some European countries perceive as, radical Islam, the kingdom's Foreign Ministry said.

"We reject any attempt to link islam with terrorism, and we denounce the offensive cartoons of the Prophet of Guidance and the Messenger of Peace, or any of the prophets and messengers, peace be upon them. We condemn all terrorist and extremist acts, regardless of the perpetrator," the ministry wrote on Twitter.

The statement comes amid a religiously-motivated face-off between French leader Emmanuel Macron and Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Earlier in October, Macron announced a slew of measures aimed at combating Muslim "radicalization" in France in the aftermath of the killing of teacher Samuel Paty, who was beheaded by a radicalized Muslim teen. Erdogan harshly criticized his French counterpart, suggesting that he should check his mental health after the French president announced the plan "to reform Islam," which he said was "in crisis" worldwide.

Ankara went on to urge all Muslim nations to boycott French products following Paris' support for the right to display a cartoon of Prophet Muhammad.