Open Menu

Saudi Arabia Dispatches 54 Relief Trucks To Syria, Reinforcing Humanitarian Aid Efforts

Umer Jamshaid Published January 25, 2025 | 11:00 PM

Saudi Arabia dispatches 54 relief trucks to Syria, reinforcing humanitarian aid efforts

RIYADH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) Fifty-four Saudi relief trucks on Saturday crossed the Nasib Border Crossing into the Syrian Arab Republic, carrying critical supplies to support those affected by ongoing crises.

The convoy is part of the Saudi humanitarian land bridge spearheaded by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief).

The trucks are loaded with essential aid, including food, shelter materials, and medical supplies, in a bid to alleviate the suffering of the Syrian people.

This latest delivery adds to the 60 relief trucks that have already reached Syria under the same initiative.

In addition to the land bridge, Saudi Arabia has also operated an air bridge, with 13 relief planes delivering humanitarian assistance to Damascus International Airport.

These efforts underscore Saudi Arabia’s unwavering commitment to global humanitarian relief. Through KSrelief, the Kingdom continues to provide vital aid to communities in need, exemplifying its leadership in addressing crises around the world.

Recent Stories

Department of Health to showcase Abu Dhabi’s tra ..

Department of Health to showcase Abu Dhabi’s transformative vision for healthc ..

32 minutes ago
 Chinese New Year celebrations in Dubai seamlessly ..

Chinese New Year celebrations in Dubai seamlessly blend technology with cultural ..

47 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Sultan bin Khalifa crowns winners of ..

Mohammed bin Sultan bin Khalifa crowns winners of Areela 60-ft Dhow Sailing Race

1 hour ago
 India's Indore, Udaipur recognised as 'Wetland Acc ..

India's Indore, Udaipur recognised as 'Wetland Accredited Cities'

2 hours ago
 Chaudhry Salik Hussain has a special vision for yo ..

Chaudhry Salik Hussain has a special vision for youth. Khawaja Ramiz Hassan

2 hours ago
 First edition of UAE National MMA Championship get ..

First edition of UAE National MMA Championship gets underway in Abu Dhabi

2 hours ago
M42 leading AI revolution in healthcare

M42 leading AI revolution in healthcare

2 hours ago
 200 Palestinian prisoners released in exchange for ..

200 Palestinian prisoners released in exchange for 4 Israeli female soldiers

3 hours ago
 Meta to spend up to $65 billion this year to power ..

Meta to spend up to $65 billion this year to power AI goals

3 hours ago
 Emirates Arabian Horses Cup-Endurance kicks off Su ..

Emirates Arabian Horses Cup-Endurance kicks off Sunday

4 hours ago
 'Pearl of the East Coast' festival draws remarkabl ..

'Pearl of the East Coast' festival draws remarkable turnout of visitors

4 hours ago
 SCCF launches awards for best, oldest vehicles

SCCF launches awards for best, oldest vehicles

4 hours ago

More Stories From World