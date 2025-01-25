Saudi Arabia dispatches 54 relief trucks to Syria, reinforcing humanitarian aid efforts

RIYADH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) Fifty-four Saudi relief trucks on Saturday crossed the Nasib Border Crossing into the Syrian Arab Republic, carrying critical supplies to support those affected by ongoing crises.

The convoy is part of the Saudi humanitarian land bridge spearheaded by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief).

The trucks are loaded with essential aid, including food, shelter materials, and medical supplies, in a bid to alleviate the suffering of the Syrian people.

This latest delivery adds to the 60 relief trucks that have already reached Syria under the same initiative.

In addition to the land bridge, Saudi Arabia has also operated an air bridge, with 13 relief planes delivering humanitarian assistance to Damascus International Airport.

These efforts underscore Saudi Arabia’s unwavering commitment to global humanitarian relief. Through KSrelief, the Kingdom continues to provide vital aid to communities in need, exemplifying its leadership in addressing crises around the world.