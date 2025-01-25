Saudi Arabia Dispatches 54 Relief Trucks To Syria, Reinforcing Humanitarian Aid Efforts
Umer Jamshaid Published January 25, 2025 | 11:00 PM
RIYADH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) Fifty-four Saudi relief trucks on Saturday crossed the Nasib Border Crossing into the Syrian Arab Republic, carrying critical supplies to support those affected by ongoing crises.
The convoy is part of the Saudi humanitarian land bridge spearheaded by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief).
The trucks are loaded with essential aid, including food, shelter materials, and medical supplies, in a bid to alleviate the suffering of the Syrian people.
This latest delivery adds to the 60 relief trucks that have already reached Syria under the same initiative.
In addition to the land bridge, Saudi Arabia has also operated an air bridge, with 13 relief planes delivering humanitarian assistance to Damascus International Airport.
These efforts underscore Saudi Arabia’s unwavering commitment to global humanitarian relief. Through KSrelief, the Kingdom continues to provide vital aid to communities in need, exemplifying its leadership in addressing crises around the world.
Recent Stories
Department of Health to showcase Abu Dhabi’s transformative vision for healthc ..
Chinese New Year celebrations in Dubai seamlessly blend technology with cultural ..
Mohammed bin Sultan bin Khalifa crowns winners of Areela 60-ft Dhow Sailing Race
India's Indore, Udaipur recognised as 'Wetland Accredited Cities'
Chaudhry Salik Hussain has a special vision for youth. Khawaja Ramiz Hassan
First edition of UAE National MMA Championship gets underway in Abu Dhabi
M42 leading AI revolution in healthcare
200 Palestinian prisoners released in exchange for 4 Israeli female soldiers
Meta to spend up to $65 billion this year to power AI goals
Emirates Arabian Horses Cup-Endurance kicks off Sunday
'Pearl of the East Coast' festival draws remarkable turnout of visitors
SCCF launches awards for best, oldest vehicles
More Stories From World
-
UN Security Council renews call for addressing conditions conducive to spread of terrorism2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's UN envoy meets Congolese foreign minister on M23 rebels' new attacks2 minutes ago
-
Saudi Arabia dispatches 54 relief trucks to Syria, reinforcing humanitarian aid efforts2 minutes ago
-
Football: English Championship results12 minutes ago
-
Football: English Premier League results22 minutes ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga table32 minutes ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga results42 minutes ago
-
Six peacekeepers killed as fighting rages in DRC1 hour ago
-
Trump victory rally in Vegas caps whirlwind week1 hour ago
-
Fired IT worker partly shuts down British Museum1 hour ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A results2 hours ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga results2 hours ago