Saudi Arabia Dispatches First Airlift Of Humanitarian Aid To Syria

Sumaira FH Published January 01, 2025 | 04:30 PM

RIYADH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) on Wednesday dispatched the first airlift of humanitarian assistance to Syria, marking the beginning of a series of aid shipments to the war-torn country.

A plane loaded with food, shelter, and medical supplies departed from King Khalid International Airport, destined for Damascus International Airport. The humanitarian initiative will help address the urgent needs of displaced individuals and other affected populations in Syria.

Dr. Abdullah Al Rabeeah, Advisor to the Royal Court and Supervisor General of KSrelief, said the airlift would be followed by a land bridge in the coming days. He emphasized the Kingdom's unwavering commitment to supporting brotherly and friendly nations in times of need.

“These efforts are a testament to Saudi Arabia's longstanding tradition of humanitarian assistance and its role in providing relief to those in crisis," he remarked, highlighting the Kingdom's extensive aid operations since the onset of the Syrian conflict in 2011.

Saudi Arabia has consistently supported internally displaced Syrians, neighboring host communities, and victims of the northern Syrian earthquake in February 2023. Through KSrelief, the Kingdom's humanitarian aid to Syria from 2011 to the end of 2024 is estimated to have reached $856.89 million.

This latest initiative underscores Saudi Arabia's continued leadership in international humanitarian efforts and its dedication to alleviating the suffering of vulnerable populations worldwide.

