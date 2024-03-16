Saudi Arabia Distributes Dates And Iftar Meals In Republic Of Korea
Umer Jamshaid Published March 16, 2024 | 12:10 PM
Seoul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2024) The Saudi Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah, and Guidance, represented by the religious attaché at the Saudi embassy in the Kingdom of Thailand, launched on Friday the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques' Gift Programs for Distributing Dates and Iftar for Ramadan in the Republic of Korea.
The launching ceremony was attended by the Saudi embassy in Seoul's Deputy Chief of Mission Fahd Barakah, Head of the Korean Muslims Union and Imam of the Central Mosque Sheikh Abdurrahman Lee, and heads of Islamic societies in Republic of Korea.
The program will distribute three tons of dates, benefiting 5,000 Muslims in Republic of Korea.
A total of 500 tons of dates will be distributed during this year the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques' Gift Programs for Distributing Dates and Iftar in addition to holding Iftar banquets in 60 countries worldwide.
