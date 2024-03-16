Open Menu

Saudi Arabia Distributes Dates And Iftar Meals In Republic Of Korea

Umer Jamshaid Published March 16, 2024 | 12:10 PM

Saudi Arabia distributes dates and Iftar meals in Republic of Korea

Seoul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2024) The Saudi Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah, and Guidance, represented by the religious attaché at the Saudi embassy in the Kingdom of Thailand, launched on Friday the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques' Gift Programs for Distributing Dates and Iftar for Ramadan in the Republic of Korea.

The launching ceremony was attended by the Saudi embassy in Seoul's Deputy Chief of Mission Fahd Barakah, Head of the Korean Muslims Union and Imam of the Central Mosque Sheikh Abdurrahman Lee, and heads of Islamic societies in Republic of Korea.

The program will distribute three tons of dates, benefiting 5,000 Muslims in Republic of Korea.

A total of 500 tons of dates will be distributed during this year the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques' Gift Programs for Distributing Dates and Iftar in addition to holding Iftar banquets in 60 countries worldwide.

Related Topics

Thailand Saudi Seoul Mosque Muslim Ramadan

Recent Stories

Tecno Unveils Cutting-Edge AI and AR Flagship Prod ..

Tecno Unveils Cutting-Edge AI and AR Flagship Products at MWC 2024: A Glimpse in ..

8 minutes ago
 Crown Prince reaffirms Saudi support for Pakistan

Crown Prince reaffirms Saudi support for Pakistan

36 minutes ago
 Lahore man jailed over second marriage without per ..

Lahore man jailed over second marriage without permission of first wife

40 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 March 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 March 2024

4 hours ago
 Civil, Military leadership vow to work together fo ..

Civil, Military leadership vow to work together for Pakistan

12 hours ago
Govt keeps petrol price steady, raises diesel by R ..

Govt keeps petrol price steady, raises diesel by Rs1.77 per Litre

12 hours ago
 No IAEA official visiting Pakistan: Foreign Office

No IAEA official visiting Pakistan: Foreign Office

12 hours ago
 Transfer, posting of several SSPs of Sindh ordered

Transfer, posting of several SSPs of Sindh ordered

12 hours ago
 Wild poliovirus case reported from Chaman

Wild poliovirus case reported from Chaman

12 hours ago
 Released Senegal opponent makes first public appea ..

Released Senegal opponent makes first public appearance in months

12 hours ago
 'Everything is already decided': No suspense as vo ..

'Everything is already decided': No suspense as vote begins in Russia

13 hours ago

More Stories From World