Saudi Arabia distributes Iftar meals, dates in Kenya

(@FahadShabbir)

Nairobi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) The Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance has launched the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques' iftar and dates distribution programs for Ramadan 1446 AH at Jamia Mosque Nairobi in Kenya.

A total of 20 tons of dates will be distributed to 80,000 people.

This year, the ministry will provide dates to 102 countries and iftar meals to 61, underscoring the Kingdom's dedication to supporting Muslims worldwide during Ramadan.