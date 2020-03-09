UrduPoint.com
Saudi Arabia Donates $10Mln To WHO To Fight Coronavirus

Saudi Arabia Donates $10Mln to WHO to Fight Coronavirus

Saudi Arabia has provided $10 million to the World Health Organization to help combat the novel coronavirus outbreak, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Monday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2020) Saudi Arabia has provided $10 million to the World Health Organization to help combat the novel coronavirus outbreak, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Monday.

"The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the World Health Organization (WHO) are working together to combat novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

In support of this effort, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has provided USD10,000,000 to the World Health Organization for the implementation of urgent measures to minimize the spread of the disease and to support countries with vulnerable health infrastructures," the report said.

King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center Supervisor-General Abdullah Al Rabeeah was cited in the report as crediting the Saudi royal family for authorizing the donation.

Saudi Arabia has reported 15 cases of novel coronavirus infection but no deaths as of Monday morning, according to a running tally by Johns Hopkins University.

