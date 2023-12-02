Saudi Arabia elected to IMO Council for 2024-2025 with 143 votes

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2023) The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia was elected as a member of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) Council for the 2024-2025 biennium, receiving an overwhelming 143 votes from member states during the elections held in London.

The IMO, a specialized agency of the United Nations, is responsible for ensuring the safety and security of shipping while striving to prevent pollution caused by ships. It also plays a crucial role in promoting initiatives that preserve the marine environment and protect natural resources.

The Transport General Authority (TGA) stated that Saudi Arabia’s election to the IMO Council is a testament to the efforts exerted by the wise leadership and the Saudi unwavering support to the maritime transport system, in line with the Saudi Vision 2030.

The TGA highlighted the initiatives implemented by the Kingdom to safeguard the maritime environment, which played a significant role in this achievement.

As an IMO Council member, Saudi Arabia will have the opportunity to contribute to the activation of the organization’s initiatives, the TGA said.

The Kingdom will also play a role in the development of international systems and laws related to global trade and maritime transport.

The TGA stated that Saudi Arabia holds a prestigious position in the maritime sector, with the Saudi maritime fleet being in the lead at the regional level. Saudi ports also are recognized as among the most efficient globally.

Furthermore, the National Transport and Logistics Strategy (NTLS) has adopted numerous initiatives and ambitious objectives to elevate the Saudi maritime sector to an advanced level on a global scale, the authority noted.

By 2030, the Kingdom aims to handle 40 million containers annually and facilitate cargo handling procedures. Saudi Arabia also aims to develop marine tourism via cruise ships and coastal transportation, leveraging its strategic location as a hub connecting the East and West, and serving as a vital route for 13 percent of global trade passing through the Red Sea.