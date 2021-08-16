Saudi Arabia Evacuates Diplomats From Kabul - Reports

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2021) Saudi Arabia has evacuated all its diplomats from Kabul seized by the Taliban Islamist movement (banned in Russia), Saudi media reported.

According to the SPA news agency, the diplomats are in Saudi Arabia and feel good.

On Sunday, the Taliban entered Kabul to negotiate, after which President Ashraf Ghani announced resignation and left the country. Ghani said his decision was dictated by the desire to prevent violence as the militants were ready to carry out an attack on the capital.

Many foreign countries want to evacuate their diplomatic staff from Kabul over security concerns linked to the establishment of the Taliban's rule.