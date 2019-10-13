(@FahadShabbir)

RIYADH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2019) The upcoming visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to Saudi Arabia next week is expected to be a "historic" one and enhance the bilateral cooperation in a variety of arrays, Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Jubeir said on Sunday.

"We expect Putin's visit to Saudi Arabia to be a historic visit," Jubeir told reporters.

The Saudi minister emphasized the robust cooperation between the two nations in trade, investment, oil sector, outer space exploration, counter-terrorism and counter-extremism, as well as in addressing regional matters.

"I believe there is a desire on the part of the leadership of both countries to further broaden, deepen and strengthen this important relationship," Jubeir said.

Putin is scheduled to visit Saudi Arabia on Monday. According to Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov, the agenda of the visit will include talks with the Saudi leaders with a focus on Syria, Yemen and the situation in the Persian Gulf, as well as the bilateral cooperation in defense and energy sector.