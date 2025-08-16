Saudi Arabia Extends Condolences To Pakistan Over Deadly Floods
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 16, 2025 | 06:50 PM
RIYADH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2025) The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has expressed heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the government and the people of Pakistan over the loss of lives caused by floods and torrential rains.
In a statement on Saturday, the ministry said that the Kingdom stood in full solidarity with Pakistan during this tragic natural disaster, extending its support to the families of the victims.
It further conveyed best wishes for the swift recovery of those injured in the calamity.
