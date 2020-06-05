UrduPoint.com
Saudi Arabia Extends Curfew In Jeddah Until June 20 Over COVID-19 Pandemic - State Media

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 05th June 2020 | 09:32 PM

Saudi Arabia's authorities decided to extend a curfew in the western port city of Jeddah for another two weeks, starting on June 6, as part of precautionary measures to curb the spread of COVID-19, the state-run SPA news agency reported on Friday, citing an official source in the Interior Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2020) Saudi Arabia's authorities decided to extend a curfew in the western port city of Jeddah for another two weeks, starting on June 6, as part of precautionary measures to curb the spread of COVID-19, the state-run SPA news agency reported on Friday, citing an official source in the Interior Ministry.

"According to the medical report submitted by the relevant health authorities after reviewing the epidemiological situation, ... it was decided to tighten the health preventive measures in the city of Jeddah for a period of 15 days starting on June 6, until the end of Saturday, June 20," the source said.

A curfew has been in place from 3 p.m. to 6 a.m. local time (from 12:00 to 3:00 GMT), according to the source.

As of Friday, the country's Health Ministry has confirmed 2,591 new COVID-19 cases, up from the 1,975 positive tests reported the previous day. The tally of recoveries has risen by 1,651 to 70,616, while the death toll has increased by 31 to 642 over the past 24 hours.

According to the ministry's report, the total count of coronavirus cases in Saudi Arabia now stands at 95,748, with 24,490 active cases among them.

