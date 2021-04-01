UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saudi Arabia Extends Voluntary Cut Of 1Mln Bpd Into April - OPEC Communique

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 10:42 PM

Saudi Arabia Extends Voluntary Cut of 1Mln Bpd Into April - OPEC Communique

OPEC+ ministers expressed gratitude to Saudi Arabia for its voluntary adherence to additional oil production cuts of 1 million barrels per day to be maintained through April, OPEC said in its communique

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2021) OPEC+ ministers expressed gratitude to Saudi Arabia for its voluntary adherence to additional oil production cuts of 1 million barrels per day to be maintained through April, OPEC said in its communique.

"The Ministers noted, with gratitude, the value of the prudent policy approach by Saudi Arabia of maintaining its additional voluntary adjustments of 1 mb/d in April 2021 for third month in a row," the document says.

Related Topics

Oil Saudi Arabia April Million

Recent Stories

UAE Fatwa Council reviews Fiqh of fasting

29 seconds ago

Europe's heat and drought crop losses tripled in 5 ..

32 seconds ago

CEO visits hospitals to inspect facilities

34 seconds ago

Lahore High Court extends interim bail of Rana San ..

35 seconds ago

Election Commission of Pakistan seeks applications ..

37 seconds ago

US Working With IMF on $650Bln Allocation for Glob ..

39 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.