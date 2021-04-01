Saudi Arabia Extends Voluntary Cut of 1Mln Bpd Into April - OPEC Communique

OPEC+ ministers expressed gratitude to Saudi Arabia for its voluntary adherence to additional oil production cuts of 1 million barrels per day to be maintained through April, OPEC said in its communique

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2021)

"The Ministers noted, with gratitude, the value of the prudent policy approach by Saudi Arabia of maintaining its additional voluntary adjustments of 1 mb/d in April 2021 for third month in a row," the document says.