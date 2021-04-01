Saudi Arabia Extends Voluntary Cut Of 1Mln Bpd Into April - OPEC Communique
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2021) OPEC+ ministers expressed gratitude to Saudi Arabia for its voluntary adherence to additional oil production cuts of 1 million barrels per day to be maintained through April, OPEC said in its communique.
"The Ministers noted, with gratitude, the value of the prudent policy approach by Saudi Arabia of maintaining its additional voluntary adjustments of 1 mb/d in April 2021 for third month in a row," the document says.