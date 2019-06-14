UrduPoint.com
Saudi Arabia Extradites 5 Easter Attack Suspects To Sri Lanka - Reports

Fri 14th June 2019 | 05:31 PM

Saudi Arabia Extradites 5 Easter Attack Suspects to Sri Lanka - Reports

Five people suspected of being involved in the deadly Easter terror attacks in Sri Lanka have been detained in Saudi Arabia and extradited to the island nation, local media reported on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2019) Five people suspected of being involved in the deadly Easter terror attacks in Sri Lanka have been detained in Saudi Arabia and extradited to the island nation, local media reported on Friday.

The suspects were detained in the Saudi city of Jeddah and arrived in Sri Lanka early on Friday, the Ada Derana media outlet reported.

All of them are currently in custody, the news outlet added.

On Easter Sunday, April 21, Sri Lanka was hit by a series of deadly bombings that killed over 250 people and injured many more.

The Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia) has reportedly claimed responsibility for the attacks. In a massive counterterrorism operation, which included a curfew and ban on major social networks and instant messaging apps, police claimed they had detained or killed all suspected perpetrators.

Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena said last month that security in the country had been 99 percent restored after the attacks.

