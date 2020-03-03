UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saudi Arabia Eyes Aid To Idlib Through UN - Top Relief Official

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 12:20 AM

Saudi Arabia Eyes Aid to Idlib Through UN - Top Relief Official

RIYADH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2020) Saudi Arabia is ready to dispatch humanitarian assistance to Syria's Idlib when the security situation allows but would prefer doing it via a neutral partner like the United Nations, King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center Supervisor General Abdullah Alrabeeah told Sputnik.

"Our connections now are with the UN because we want to be doing it with a neutral partner. So if we are assured that the UN can have safe access, we will certainly discuss with them how we reach safely," Alrabeeah said. "As you know, Turkey is part of the conflict."

Fighting in Idlib escalated last week when jihadists carried out an operation against Syrian government troops, prompting retaliatory attacks after which the Turkish military said that more than 30 service members had been killed by the Syrian forces.

The Russian Defense Ministry said that the Turkish military members who were for an unknown reason among the terrorists had become caught up in the attack.

"We wish to see the conflict in Idlib will ease off and the people will we be able to live peacefully," Alrabeeah said. "We wish that the security issues will allow access to Idlib. Saudi Arabia has always supported as you know Syria inside, outside."

He added that Syria comes second only to neighboring Yemen in terms of Saudi Arabia's relief support with numerous food security, health, education and other projects carried out both inside the war-torn country and aimed at Syrian refugees.

Related Topics

Attack United Nations Syria Education Russia Turkey Yemen Idlib Saudi Arabia Government Refugee

Recent Stories

Ministry of Education to start pilot stage of dist ..

7 minutes ago

Amir four-for powers Kings to second successive wi ..

5 minutes ago

Saudi deputy defence minister calls on Prime Minis ..

15 minutes ago

Sheikha Fatima donates AED6 million to support Ata ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan UAE hold consultation on entire spectrum ..

15 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia reports first COVID-19 case

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.