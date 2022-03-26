UrduPoint.com

Saudi Arabia 'foils Oil Tanker Attack' After Rebels Disrupt F1

Sumaira FH Published March 26, 2022 | 10:17 PM

Saudi Arabia 'foils oil tanker attack' after rebels disrupt F1

Saudi forces destroyed explosives-laden boats and launched air strikes in Yemen on Saturday after Huthi rebel drones and missiles hit targets around the country, setting off an inferno at an oil plant within sight of Jeddah's Formula One race

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2022 ) :Saudi forces destroyed explosives-laden boats and launched air strikes in Yemen on Saturday after Huthi rebel drones and missiles hit targets around the country, setting off an inferno at an oil plant within sight of Jeddah's Formula One race.

Three people were killed in the operation against the booby-trapped boats, according to the Saudi-led coalition, which also carried out air raids on the Yemeni cities of Sanaa and Hodeida overnight.

It marked a violent seventh anniversary of the coalition's military intervention in Saudi Arabia's impoverished neighbour Yemen, after the Iran-backed Huthis had seized the capital Sanaa in 2014.

Thousands of people marched in Sanaa on Saturday to denounce a conflict that has killed hundreds of thousands directly or indirectly, according to the UN, and left millions on the brink of famine.

However, there were signs of diplomacy as a senior Saudi official told AFP the rebels had offered a ceasefire and peace talks in exchange for opening up Sanaa's airport and the lifeline port of Hodeida.

"The Huthis put forward an initiative through mediators that includes a truce, opening the airport (Sanaa) and the port (Hodeida) and Yemeni-Yemeni discussions," said the official, on condition of anonymity.

"We are waiting for it to be officially announced because they (Huthis) are constantly changing their words," he added. No immediate comment was available from the rebels.

Four boats laden with explosives were destroyed at Salif, a Red Sea port north of Jeddah, a day after the Yemeni attacks on a televised F1 practice day spooked drivers and threw the race into doubt.

"We targeted four booby-trapped boats in Salif port, which is under preparation, and thwarted an imminent attack on oil tankers," the coalition said, according to state television.

- 'Drivers still concerned' - Drivers returned to the track for the final practice session after hours of talks with F1 and team officials late on Friday and safety assurances from the Saudi government.

"Drivers are not 100 percent happy (or) fully relaxed," said Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto. "They are still concerned but they have listened to the reassurance and they understand it's important to stay here and try to race." Regular media interviews were cancelled on Friday during the talks over the race's future. But the pilots' union, the Grand Prix Drivers Association, said it was a "difficult day for Formula One and a stressful day for us Formula One drivers".

"Perhaps it is hard to comprehend if you have never driven an F1 car on this fast and challenging Jeddah track, but on seeing the smoke from the incident it was difficult to remain a fully focused race driver and erase natural human concerns," a statement said.

During "long discussions", Saudi government ministers "explained how security measures were elevated to the maximum" to allow the race to go ahead, it added.

The attacks on targets including oil facilities, an electrical station and a water plant came as crude prices soar on supply fears following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Saudi Arabia, one of the world's biggest oil exporters, has rebuffed calls to pump more oil in a bid to stabilise markets, sticking instead to the steady increases agreed by the OPEC+ alliance, which includes Russia.

Formula One is one of a number of high-profile events brought to Saudi Arabia in recent years, drawing accusations of 'sportswashing' -- using sports events to distract from criticism of the country's human rights record.

It is not the first to witness violence. A French driver was seriously injured in a blast at the Dakar Rally hosted by Saudi Arabia in December. French investigators blamed an explosive device planted on his car.

Earlier this month, Saudi authorities executed 81 people in a single day, prompting condemnation from human rights activists who questioned whether they received a fair trial.

Related Topics

Injured Attack World Sports United Nations Exchange Ukraine Condemnation Osama Bin Laden Water Russia Yemen Jeddah Driver Oil Car Saudi Dakar Alliance Sanaa Saudi Arabia Turkish Lira December Market National University Media TV From Government Ferrari Race Million Airport

Recent Stories

Iraq fails again to elect new president

Iraq fails again to elect new president

2 minutes ago
 Russian defence minister reappears after 2-week ab ..

Russian defence minister reappears after 2-week absence

2 minutes ago
 Biden meets top Ukrainian ministers in Warsaw

Biden meets top Ukrainian ministers in Warsaw

2 minutes ago
 All 132 on crashed China Eastern plane confirmed d ..

All 132 on crashed China Eastern plane confirmed dead

6 minutes ago
 PML-N leadership known as masterminds of horse-tra ..

PML-N leadership known as masterminds of horse-trading: Shibli

6 minutes ago
 About 13 million trapped by Russian offensive in U ..

About 13 million trapped by Russian offensive in Ukraine, UN says; warns of poss ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>