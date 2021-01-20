Saudi Arabia Grants Citizenship to 10,000 Foreigners Working in Aviation Industry

(@FahadShabbir)

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2021) The Saudi authorities are launching a program to grant citizenship to 10,000 foreign airline workers in order to strengthen the aviation industry within the country, Saudi General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) said on Tuesday.

"The authority has started implementing an initiative to grant citizenship to employees of the aviation industry to strengthen the national aviation industry of the kingdom," GACA's press center said.

The attribution of nationality will begin in 2021 and will take three years. The program includes employees of 28 fields, ranging from pilots to drivers of buses for the transportation of passengers at airports.