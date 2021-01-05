Saudi Arabia Held After-Meeting Talks With Several OPEC+ Members Monday - Source

Saudi Arabia reached out to several OPEC+ countries after the oil alliance's Monday meeting and will likely contact Russia on Tuesday, a source in one of the delegations told Sputnik

OPEC-non-OPEC oil producers met on Monday to discuss the output rates in February under the deal on collective production cuts.

They failed to reach a consensus, however, and decided to continue the meeting on Tuesday.

"The situation so far is that there is neither clarity not consensus. No one knows how the talks today will end. Immediately after the meeting on Monday evening, Riyadh contacted a number of parties to the deal. Informal talks with Russia will possibly take place today. But there is still no clarity," the source said.