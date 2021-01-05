UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saudi Arabia Held After-Meeting Talks With Several OPEC+ Members Monday - Source

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 05th January 2021 | 12:51 PM

Saudi Arabia Held After-Meeting Talks With Several OPEC+ Members Monday - Source

Saudi Arabia reached out to several OPEC+ countries after the oil alliance's Monday meeting and will likely contact Russia on Tuesday, a source in one of the delegations told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2021) Saudi Arabia reached out to several OPEC+ countries after the oil alliance's Monday meeting and will likely contact Russia on Tuesday, a source in one of the delegations told Sputnik.

OPEC-non-OPEC oil producers met on Monday to discuss the output rates in February under the deal on collective production cuts.

They failed to reach a consensus, however, and decided to continue the meeting on Tuesday.

"The situation so far is that there is neither clarity not consensus. No one knows how the talks today will end. Immediately after the meeting on Monday evening, Riyadh contacted a number of parties to the deal. Informal talks with Russia will possibly take place today. But there is still no clarity," the source said.

Related Topics

Russia Riyadh Oil Alliance Saudi Arabia February

Recent Stories

Chinese mainland reports 17 new locally transmitte ..

2 minutes ago

Cold, dry weather to persist in most parts of KP: ..

3 minutes ago

FBR records statements, details about Khursheed Sh ..

3 minutes ago

Over 265,000 in Germany receive COVID-19 vaccine

11 minutes ago

Conference held on occasion of Right to Self-Deter ..

11 minutes ago

China's Liaoning reports two locally transmitted c ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.