Saudi Arabia holds virtual conference to tap into youth potential

A virtual conference on supporting and nurturing the gifted youth kicked off in Riyadh, capital of Saudi Arabia, on Sunday, Saudi Press Agency reported

RIYADH (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :A virtual conference on supporting and nurturing the gifted youth kicked off in Riyadh, capital of Saudi Arabia, on Sunday, Saudi Press Agency reported.

The conference, held every two years, aims to help develop the human capital of talented, creative, and innovative young people to face global developments and challenges.

"The conference foresees the future and enhances Saudi Arabia's global leadership in developing talented and creative youths," said Saud bin Saeed Al-Mathami, secretary-general of the King Abdul Aziz and His Companions Foundation for Giftedness and Creativity (Mawhiba).