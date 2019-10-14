Saudi Arabia Hopes Nigeria, Iraq to Fulfill OPEC+ Commitments in Oct, Nov- Energy Minister

(@imziishan)

RIYADH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2019) Saudi Arabia hopes that Nigeria, Iraq, Gabon and South Sudan will fulfill their commitments under the OPEC+ oil production cuts deal in October and November, Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said on Monday.

"We are still hoping that Nigeria, Iraq, Gabon and South Sudan by October and November will fulfill their commitments," the minister said on the sidelines of Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to Saudi Arabia.