UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saudi Arabia Hopes Nigeria, Iraq To Fulfill OPEC+ Commitments In Oct, Nov- Energy Minister

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Mon 14th October 2019 | 03:40 PM

Saudi Arabia Hopes Nigeria, Iraq to Fulfill OPEC+ Commitments in Oct, Nov- Energy Minister

RIYADH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2019) Saudi Arabia hopes that Nigeria, Iraq, Gabon and South Sudan will fulfill their commitments under the OPEC+ oil production cuts deal in October and November, Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said on Monday.

"We are still hoping that Nigeria, Iraq, Gabon and South Sudan by October and November will fulfill their commitments," the minister said on the sidelines of Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to Saudi Arabia.

Related Topics

Russia Iraq Oil Visit Vladimir Putin Saudi Arabia Sudan Gabon Nigeria October November

Recent Stories

Artificial Intelligence will revolutionise the spo ..

26 minutes ago

Al-OthaimeenAwarded Azerbaijan Centenary of Diplom ..

26 minutes ago

India partially allows cell phone service in Occup ..

36 minutes ago

Balochistan and Sindh record wins on opening day o ..

40 minutes ago

Wall Street Exchange inaugurates new store in Satw ..

50 minutes ago

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa begin their National T20 Cup ca ..

56 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.