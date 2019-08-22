UrduPoint.com
Saudi Arabia Hopes To Enter Top 5 Most Popular Travel Destinations - Official

Umer Jamshaid 47 seconds ago Thu 22nd August 2019 | 06:20 AM

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2019) Ahmad bin Aqil Khatib, the chairman of the board of directors of the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage (SCTH), expressed hope that the kingdom would make it to the world's five most popular tourist destinations.

"The kingdom expects that the number of tourists will reach 100 million per year. Saudi Arabia can do this ...

I hope the kingdom will become one of five leading tourist destinations in the world," Khatib said, as quoted by the Khabar Ajil news outlet.

The official called on businesses to invest in the development of tourism in Saudi Arabia.

Khatib, who was appointed the head of the SCTH last year, has been saying that Saudi nationals spend up to $20 million during foreign trips and calling on them to spend the money for internal tourism to develop the domestic hospitality industry.

