UrduPoint.com

Saudi Arabia Hosts 5th Session Of ICYSM Under The Theme “Development Of Youth And Sports For A Solidarity-based Ummah”

Umer Jamshaid Published September 05, 2022 | 03:52 PM

Saudi Arabia Hosts 5th Session of ICYSM under the Theme “Development of Youth and Sports for a Solidarity-based Ummah”

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), in cooperation with the Ministry of Sport in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, will hold the fifth session of the Islamic Conference of Youth and Sports Ministers (ICYSM) under the theme " Development of Youth and Sports for a Solidarity-based Ummah", in Jeddah during the period 07-09 September 2022

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2022) The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), in cooperation with the Ministry of Sport in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, will hold the fifth session of the Islamic Conference of Youth and Sports Ministers (ICYSM) under the theme " Development of Youth and Sports for a Solidarity-based Ummah", in Jeddah during the period 07-09 September 2022.
The conference is scheduled to discuss the situation of youth in the OIC Member States, and the importance attached by the OIC and its relevant organs and institutions to the development of youth and sports.

This session will elaborate on how to enhance youth capabilities and advance their role in development with the aim of providing conditions conducive to stability, progress, prosperity and combating extremist and violent ideas called for by terrorist organizations, in addition to encouraging dialogue, moderation, tolerance and respect for others.


The conference will also discuss the commitment of Member States to implement the OIC's guiding strategies for youth and sports development in order to promote joint Islamic action in the field of youth and sports.
The conference will review the efforts made by the OIC Member States and organs working in the field of youth and sports, notably the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB), Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ISESCO), Women Development Organization (WDO), Statistical, Economic and Social Research and Training Center for Islamic Countries (SESRIC), Islamic Center for Development of Trade (ICDT), Islamic Solidarity Sports Federation (ISSF), Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum (ICYF), and the International Union of Muslim Scouts (IUMS).

Related Topics

Terrorist World Sports Jeddah Bank Progress Saudi Arabia September Women Muslim OIC

Recent Stories

Storm of abuse on social media against national de ..

Storm of abuse on social media against national defense institutions and spewing ..

20 seconds ago
 Amb. Mussinov Receives Tunisia's Candidate for ITU ..

Amb. Mussinov Receives Tunisia's Candidate for ITU Director of Telecommunication ..

2 minutes ago
 Floods'effects: Prices of vegetables go up in Balo ..

Floods'effects: Prices of vegetables go up in Balochistan

46 minutes ago
 Asia Cup: COAS congrats Pakistan team over victory ..

Asia Cup: COAS congrats Pakistan team over victory against India

1 hour ago
 PM, Zardari reacts to Imran's speech about appoint ..

PM, Zardari reacts to Imran's speech about appointment of new army Chief

2 hours ago
 PM announces to increase BISP flood relief aid to ..

PM announces to increase BISP flood relief aid to Rs70b

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.