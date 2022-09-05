Saudi Arabia Hosts 5th Session of ICYSM under the Theme “Development of Youth and Sports for a Solidarity-based Ummah”

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), in cooperation with the Ministry of Sport in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, will hold the fifth session of the Islamic Conference of Youth and Sports Ministers (ICYSM) under the theme " Development of Youth and Sports for a Solidarity-based Ummah", in Jeddah during the period 07-09 September 2022

The conference is scheduled to discuss the situation of youth in the OIC Member States, and the importance attached by the OIC and its relevant organs and institutions to the development of youth and sports.

This session will elaborate on how to enhance youth capabilities and advance their role in development with the aim of providing conditions conducive to stability, progress, prosperity and combating extremist and violent ideas called for by terrorist organizations, in addition to encouraging dialogue, moderation, tolerance and respect for others.



The conference will also discuss the commitment of Member States to implement the OIC's guiding strategies for youth and sports development in order to promote joint Islamic action in the field of youth and sports.

The conference will review the efforts made by the OIC Member States and organs working in the field of youth and sports, notably the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB), Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ISESCO), Women Development Organization (WDO), Statistical, Economic and Social Research and Training Center for Islamic Countries (SESRIC), Islamic Center for Development of Trade (ICDT), Islamic Solidarity Sports Federation (ISSF), Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum (ICYF), and the International Union of Muslim Scouts (IUMS).