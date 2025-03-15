Saudi Arabia hosts massive Iftar in Indonesia

Solo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2025) The Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance hosted a large-scale Ramadan iftar banquet in Solo, Central Java Province, Indonesia, as part of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques' iftar program for Ramadan 1446 AH.

The event spanned 2,800 square meters and welcomed over 20,000 fasting individuals. It featured 20 local restaurants collaborating on the meal preparation.

The ministry ensured the safety and comfort of attendees by providing essential equipment, including rain shelters, ambulances, a cleaning and operational team, and a security detail to manage crowds and organize meal distribution.