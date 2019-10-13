UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saudi Arabia In Close Contact With US, 'Friends' In Syria On Turkish Operation - Minister

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 13th October 2019 | 08:20 PM

Saudi Arabia in Close Contact With US, 'Friends' in Syria on Turkish Operation - Minister

RIYADH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2019) Saudi Arabia maintains close consultations with Washington and allied forces in Syria on Turkey's military operation in the northeast of the war-torn country, Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Jubeir said on Sunday.

When asked by a journalist whether he considered the US abandonment of its Kurdish allies a right approach, the senior diplomat said that he would not describe it as such, but it would be "presumptuous" of him to say what is right or wrong.

"This is an American issue, but we are in close consultations with our friends in Washington and we are in close consultations with our friends, the ones we support in Syria, and we are looking for what is the best way to support this issue," Jubeir told reporters.

Turkey launched the offensive against Kurdish groups in northeastern Syria on Wednesday following the abrupt withdrawal of US forces in the region. The US forces had protected Kurdish elements in their self-declared Kurdish Autonomous Administration in northeastern Syria following joint operations against Islamic State (banned in Russia).

Related Topics

Syria Russia Turkey Washington Saudi Saudi Arabia Sunday Best

Recent Stories

Khalifa Foundation encourages employees to sign &# ..

21 minutes ago

Dubai Customs launches World Logistics Passport

1 hour ago

Final results of 2019 FNC elections announced

1 hour ago

Nasdaq tower in Times Square celebrates Hazza Al M ..

1 hour ago

Non-oil trade between UAE, Russia in past five yea ..

2 hours ago

FNC Parliamentary Division participates in meeting ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.