Saudi Arabia in Close Contact With US, 'Friends' in Syria on Turkish Operation - Minister

RIYADH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2019) Saudi Arabia maintains close consultations with Washington and allied forces in Syria on Turkey's military operation in the northeast of the war-torn country, Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Jubeir said on Sunday.

When asked by a journalist whether he considered the US abandonment of its Kurdish allies a right approach, the senior diplomat said that he would not describe it as such, but it would be "presumptuous" of him to say what is right or wrong.

"This is an American issue, but we are in close consultations with our friends in Washington and we are in close consultations with our friends, the ones we support in Syria, and we are looking for what is the best way to support this issue," Jubeir told reporters.

Turkey launched the offensive against Kurdish groups in northeastern Syria on Wednesday following the abrupt withdrawal of US forces in the region. The US forces had protected Kurdish elements in their self-declared Kurdish Autonomous Administration in northeastern Syria following joint operations against Islamic State (banned in Russia).