Saudi Arabia Inks Cooperation Treaty With ASEAN

Saudi Arabia signed a treaty of amity and cooperation with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) during the visit of Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan to Jakarta on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2023) Saudi Arabia signed a treaty of amity and cooperation with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) during the visit of Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan to Jakarta on Wednesday.

"The signing ceremony reflects the growing importance that external partners accord to ASEAN, including their commitment to adhere to ASEAN's key principles and values," ASEAN said in a statement.

The Gulf Arab kingdom became the 51st signatory to the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia. The signing was overseen by the 10 ASEAN foreign ministers and its secretary general, Kao Kim Hourn of Cambodia.

The legally binding treaty was established in 1976 to promote peaceful coexistence in the region and was amended several times to allow for accession by states outside Southeast Asia as well as by regional organizations.