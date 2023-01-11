Saudi Arabia Intends to Produce Low Enriched Uranium Using Own Reserves - Energy Minister

Saudi Arabia intends to use its uranium reserves to produce low enriched uranium and increase international cooperation in the nuclear sector, the country's energy minister, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2023) Saudi Arabia intends to use its uranium reserves to produce low enriched uranium and increase international cooperation in the nuclear sector, the country's energy minister, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, said on Wednesday.

"Recent explorations of activities showed diverse portfolio of uranium in different geographical locations within the kingdom... The kingdom intends to utilize its national uranium resource, including in joint ventures with willing partners in accordance with international commitments and transparency standards for the entire nuclear fuel cycle, which involves the production of.

.. low enriched uranium," the minister said in a speech at the Future Minerals Forum in Riyadh.

The minister noted that the country was planning to manufacture nuclear fuel both for domestic needs and for export.

In 2018, Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said that the kingdom would begin to develop its own nuclear weapons if its regional adversary, Iran, came into possession of nuclear arms.