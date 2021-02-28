UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saudi Arabia Intercepts Houthi Rebel Attacks From Yemen - Reports

Sumaira FH 18 seconds ago Sun 28th February 2021 | 03:30 AM

Saudi Arabia Intercepts Houthi Rebel Attacks From Yemen - Reports

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2021) Saudi Arabia's air defense systems have intercepted several attacks launched by Houthi rebels, the Al Arabiya broadcaster reports.

An attempted Saturday drone attack came less than 24 hours after the Arab Coalition thwarted three attacks by the Houthis on Saudi Arabia on Friday.

According to Al Arabiya, Houthis also launched a ballistic missile toward Riyadh, Saudi Arabia's capital, on Saturday.

"These acts of aggression to deliberately and systematically target civilians and civilian objects by the terrorist, Iran-backed Houthi militia amount to war crimes," a coalition spokesperson said on Friday, as quoted by Al Arabiya.

Yemen has been gripped by an internal conflict between government forces and the Houthi movement for over six years. A Saudi-led coalition has been conducting an air campaign against the Houthi rebels in Yemen since 2015, at the request of President Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi.

Related Topics

Drone Attack Terrorist Yemen Riyadh Saudi Arabia 2015 Government Arab

Recent Stories

Ireland defeat Italy as hosts suffer 30th successi ..

3 hours ago

Mali's Armed Forces Repel Attack by Terrorists in ..

3 hours ago

Dist admin organises Balochi night at Alhamra Cult ..

3 hours ago

Guardiola ranks Man City's record run as one of hi ..

3 hours ago

Eight-try Clermont thrash hapless Agen in Top 14

3 hours ago

Federal Customs Authority launches &#039;RasCargo& ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.