Saudi Arabia Intercepts Houthi Rebel Attacks From Yemen - Reports

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2021) Saudi Arabia's air defense systems have intercepted several attacks launched by Houthi rebels, the Al Arabiya broadcaster reports.

An attempted Saturday drone attack came less than 24 hours after the Arab Coalition thwarted three attacks by the Houthis on Saudi Arabia on Friday.

According to Al Arabiya, Houthis also launched a ballistic missile toward Riyadh, Saudi Arabia's capital, on Saturday.

"These acts of aggression to deliberately and systematically target civilians and civilian objects by the terrorist, Iran-backed Houthi militia amount to war crimes," a coalition spokesperson said on Friday, as quoted by Al Arabiya.

Yemen has been gripped by an internal conflict between government forces and the Houthi movement for over six years. A Saudi-led coalition has been conducting an air campaign against the Houthi rebels in Yemen since 2015, at the request of President Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi.