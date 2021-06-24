Saudi Arabia Interested in Russian-Made Upgraded Landing Ship - Developer

Saudi Arabia has expressed keen interest in the new model of the Russian amphibious assault ship of the project 21810, during a visit by the country's delegation to Russia, Dmitry Kurochkin, the head of the department of foreign economic activity of the Severnoye Design Bureau, told Sputnik

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2021) Saudi Arabia has expressed keen interest in the new model of the Russian amphibious assault ship of the project 21810, during a visit by the country's delegation to Russia, Dmitry Kurochkin, the head of the department of foreign economic activity of the Severnoye Design Bureau, told Sputnik.

"A delegation of Saudi Arabia headed by the commander of the Naval Forces Fahad Al-Ghofaily visited, he really liked the ship of the project 21810, he carefully examined it, asked questions. It was very interesting to talk to him," Kurochkin said at the Naval Salon.

Kurochkin explained that the basic design of the ship provided for the landing of equipment and personnel to an unequipped coast only using a bow ramp. The new version of the ship, however, has two powerful cranes for unloading reinforcement equipment on 17-meter (55 feet) landing boats, which are located on the deck of the ship.

The landing capacity of the upgraded version of the project 21810 ship is for 150 people. Besides, the vessel can carry up to 16 armored personnel carriers in the cargo hold and deck of the paratrooper, as well as carry tanks and other armored vehicles, but in smaller numbers.

The ship also has a 57-millimeter gun for suppressing firing points on the shore and destroying enemy equipment, as well as 30-millimeter automatic guns, and two amphibious assault boats in the aft part.

The vessel is equipped with 40-foot standard sea containers under the helicopter deck designed to be filled with various additional equipment, including ammunition for an attack helicopter.

"We accept standard sea containers with reinforcement means on the deck. That is, we have a full-fledged assault group coming ashore. Plus, we can take a helicopter on deck, including an attack one," Kurochkin said.