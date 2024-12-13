Saudi Arabia Invests In Algae-Based Biostimulants To Enhance Food Security
December 13, 2024
Jeddah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) Saudi Arabia is tapping opportunities to enhance soil quality through investments in algae-based biostimulants, natural products obtained from algae that are used to improve agricultural crop production at a lower cost.
The National Livestock and Fisheries Development Program (NLFDP), the National Research and Development Center for Sustainable Agriculture “Estidama,” and King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) agreed to collaborate in exploring the use of algae-based biostimulants to enhance soil quality in the Kingdom.
Biostimulants promote plant growth, root development, and nutrient absorption. Unlike chemical products such as fertilizers, they do not damage the soil, pollute water supplies, or release greenhouse gases.
They also enhance plant resilience to adverse soil conditions, such as the common arid lands across Saudi Arabia. Due to restrictions on the use of chemical fertilizers in many countries, estimates suggest that the biostimulants market will undergo significant growth, with projected increase from US$3 billion in 2022 to over US$9 billion by 2032.
This trend aligns with the drive towards sustainable agriculture, facilitating the achievement of food production levels equivalent to or surpassing those attained through the use of chemical fertilizers and pesticides.
The algae factory at KAUST is anticipated to yield several tons monthly, with only one kilogram of algae capable of producing 20 liters of biostimulant, enough to treat numerous hectares of agricultural land.
The project aims to scale up the production of a diverse range of biostimulants by examining various algae strains, including innovative formulations that can replace fungicides and chemical pesticides.
Biostimulants created through this collaboration have demonstrated notably positive effects on numerous agricultural crops in the Kingdom.
