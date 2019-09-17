UrduPoint.com
Saudi Arabia, Iran Did Not Ask Russia To Help In Mediating Talks - Kremlin Spokesman

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 17th September 2019 | 02:30 PM

Saudi Arabia, Iran Did Not Ask Russia to Help in Mediating Talks - Kremlin Spokesman

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2019) Saudi Arabia and Iran have not requested Russia's help in mediating the settlement of their tensions, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday.

He remarked that the Russian-Saudi relations were multifaceted and both sides intended to expand cooperation in various fields.

"Besides, there is cooperation in such sensitive areas as defense industry. The contacts on this are ongoing and will continue. As for mediating between Saudi Arabia and Iran ” it has not been discussed. Neither side voiced such requests," Peskov said.

