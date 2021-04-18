UrduPoint.com
Saudi Arabia, Iran Hold Direct Talks To Mend Frayed Relations - Reports

Sun 18th April 2021 | 12:50 PM

Saudi Arabia, Iran Hold Direct Talks to Mend Frayed Relations - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2021) High-placed officials from Saudi Arabia and Iran have been holding direct talks to restore the relations between the two countries, which cut their diplomatic ties in 2016, Financial Times reported on Sunday, citing sources.

According to the newspaper, the first meeting took place in Baghdad on April 9 and included discussions about attacks by Houthi militants. The Saudi delegation is said to have been led by intelligence chief, Khalid bin Ali Humaidan. This is said to be the first major political conversation between the two powers since 2016 and, according to one of the officials, the talks went well.

The official added that another meeting was scheduled for next week.

At the same time, a senior Saudi official denied that the talks had taken place, while Tehran and Riyadh refrained from commenting on the matter.

Nevertheless, a senior Iraqi official and a foreign diplomat confirmed that the talks did occur. The official also mentioned that Baghdad had facilitated communication between Iran and Egypt, as well as Jordan.

Saudi Arabia severed diplomatic ties with Iran in January 2016 after its diplomatic missions in Tehran and Mashhad had been attacked by violent mobs, exacting revenge for the execution of famous Shiite preacher Nimr Baqir Nimr by the Saudis. Bahrain, Sudan and Djibouti cut their diplomatic ties with Iran as well.

The sides have also been engaged in what is considered by many to be a proxy conflict in Yemen, with the Saudis supporting the government of President Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi against the Houthi rebels that are allegedly backed by Iran. This resulted in multiple Houthi attacks against Saudi cities and oil facilities.

