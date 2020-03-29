Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Kuwait Record Dozens of New Coronavirus Cases

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2020) Heath ministries of Saudi Arabia, Iraq and Kuwait reported new cases of infection with the COVID-19 coronavirus on Sunday.

The Saudi health authority said 96 people had tested positive for the coronavirus over the past day, taking the total to 1,299. The virus has killed eight patients, while 66 have recovered.

The Iraqi ministry said its laboratories had confirmed 41 new cases, bringing the tally to 547. Of those, 143 have recovered and 42 have died.

In Kuwait, the number of people infected with the coronavirus climbed by 20 since Saturday to 255. Twelve people are in a critical condition and 67 have recovered, while further 1,231 are in quarantine. There have been no fatalities.