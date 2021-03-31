UrduPoint.com
Saudi Arabia, Iraq Reach 5 Cooperation Agreements During Al-Khadhimi's Visit To Riyadh

Saudi Arabia, Iraq Reach 5 Cooperation Agreements During Al-Khadhimi's Visit to Riyadh

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2021) Saudi Arabia and Iraq on Wednesday inked five cooperation agreements during Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Khdhimi's visit to Riyadh, Al Arabiya reported.

Al-Khadhimi arrived in the kingdom earlier on Wednesday and was received by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the airport. The sides later held talks to discuss bilateral relations.

According to the media outlet, meetings were held at the level of the Saudi-Iraqi Coordination Council within the framework of which five agreements were signed in the financial, trade, economic, cultural and IT sectors.

Hussein Allawi, an adviser to the Iraqi prime minister, has told Sputnik before the Wednesday visit that the delegations of the coordination council would discuss issues related to politics, security and economics, as well as focus on existing crises in the region, economic coordination, and investment plans that Iraq had proposed to Saudi companies.

