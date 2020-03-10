UrduPoint.com
Saudi Arabia Issues Travel Ban For Five More Countries Amid Coronavirus Fears

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 12:03 AM

Saudi Arabia has introduced temporary travel bans encompassing France, Germany, Oman, Spain and Turkey due to the crippling coronavirus epidemic, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) said, citing the Interior Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2020) Saudi Arabia has introduced temporary travel bans encompassing France, Germany, Oman, Spain and Turkey due to the crippling coronavirus epidemic, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) said, citing the Interior Ministry.

Earlier in the day, the Saudi state media reported about travel bans to and from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Kuwait, Bahrain, Lebanon, Syria, Egypt, Iraq, Italy and South Korea.

"The Kingdom's government decided to suspend temporarily the travel of citizens and expatriates to (the Sultanate of Oman, the Republic of France, the Federal Republic of Germany, the Republic of Turkey and the Kingdom of Spain), as well as suspending the entry of those coming from those countries, and those who were there during the 14 days prior to their arrival," the ministry source was quoted as saying.

According to the report, Saudi Arabia will also halt air and sea traffic with these five countries with an exception of cargo and evacuation flights.

The Saudi Health Ministry's latest estimates are 15 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country.

