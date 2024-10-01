Saudi Arabia Joins World In Marking International Translation Day
Muhammad Irfan Published October 01, 2024 | 01:40 PM
Jeddah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) Saudi Arabia joined the world in celebrating International Translation Day, observed annually on September 30, to enhance the translation profession and disseminate culture and knowledge among the people worldwide.
The Kingdom is marking the day through the Literature, Publishing, and Translation Commission, which is affiliated with the Ministry of Culture.
The Arab Observatory for Translation (AOT), which was recently launched by the Literature, Publishing, and Translation Commission in cooperation with the Arab League Educational, Cultural, and Scientific Organization (ALECSO), is a qualitative leap in keeping pace with the translation movement and monitoring and analyzing its achievements from and into the Arabic language, through a unique cultural project that serves more than 350 million Arabic speakers globally, with Arabic being among the top five most spoken languages worldwide.
AOT reflects Saudi Arabia's leading role in joint Arab cultural efforts, bridging communication gaps and enriching cultural content across Arab communities.
The AOT is the first regional entity for ALECSO in the Kingdom and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries since the ALECSO's establishment 54 years ago. It aims to compile and present accurate and modern statistical data on the state of translation.
The AOT contributes to the transfer and localization of knowledge within the Arab world through an innovative approach that incorporates the latest technologies. Moreover, it serves as a transparent and credible digital data reference, portraying the true cultural image of the Arab world.
By offering a bibliographic database of translated books published in the Arab world, the AOT generates annual statistical reports that provide an accurate overview of the translation landscape on both the Arab and international levels
Since the launch of its digital platform, the AOT has cataloged over 90,000 translated titles to and from Arabic and awarded 212 research grants in the field of translation.
The Literature, Publishing, and Translation Commission also launched the Tarjim (translate) initiative, which supports the translation of over 1,800 books, more than 80 academic journals, and over 900 cultural articles. The translation efforts involved 800 translators from 33 countries.
Meanwhile, the International Translation Forum has achieved significant milestones, hosting 26 dialogue sessions presented by translation experts, along with 39 workshops that attracted over 4,000 attendees.
Furthermore, the King Faisal Center for Research and Islamic Studies collaborated in the launch of the UNESCO Chair in Translating Cultures.
Recent Stories
United States and Teachers' Resource Center Launch Pakistan’s First Climate Ch ..
Vivo V40 Series Launched in Pakistan: Co-engineered with ZEISS, Premium and Dura ..
Pakistan felicitates Chinese people on China’s 75th founding anniversary
Islamic Scholar Dr. Zakir Naik will arrive in Karachi tomorrow
Infinix Mobile Vlog Awards 2024: Capture Your Story
No More Cracked Screens: realme Note 60 ArmorShell Protection Endorsed by Olympi ..
Consultative Session on IT Hardware Production
Imran Khan’s lawyer objects to formation of SC new bench in Article 63-A
Bollywood Star Govinda injured in pistol shot at home
HEC approves LIRA research journal
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 October 2024
More Stories From World
-
Defiant history-maker Zhang Shuai powers into Beijing last eight17 seconds ago
-
AlUla World archaeology conference to explore challenges, future of nomadic societies25 seconds ago
-
Quality of Life Program achieves ISO certification for legal risk management30 seconds ago
-
Saudi Ministry of Finance announces Pre-Budget statement for FY 202510 minutes ago
-
US dockworkers launch strike after labor contract expires20 minutes ago
-
Foreign Minister, Lebanese Foreign Minister discuss recent developments in the Lebanese Arena20 minutes ago
-
It's good to talk: UK Tories reflect on election loss and the future20 minutes ago
-
10 students killed in school bus fire during sightseeing trip in Thailand30 minutes ago
-
Stem cell therapy brings new hope to cat at risk of blindness31 minutes ago
-
Search for 28 missing continues as death toll from Nepal floods climbs to 21731 minutes ago
-
Multiple deaths in school bus fire in Thailand: PM40 minutes ago
-
Matisse retrospective traces journey through artist's career41 minutes ago