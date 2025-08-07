Saudi Arabia Launches Food Security Project For Afghan Returnees From Iran
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 07, 2025 | 09:50 PM
KABUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) has launched a major Food Security and Emergency Support Project in Afghanistan for the years 2025-2026, further strengthening the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s role in global humanitarian assistance.
According to the KSrelief, 5,000 food baskets have been specifically allocated for Afghan nationals returning from Iran, addressing urgent nutritional needs and easing their reintegration into their homeland.
The project falls under Saudi Arabia’s broader strategy to combat food insecurity and provide timely humanitarian relief to vulnerable populations.
It is being implemented through KSrelief, the Kingdom’s official humanitarian arm, which continues to play a vital role in global emergency response and development support.
KSrelief emphasized that the initiative is part of Saudi Arabia’s long-standing commitment to aiding affected nations and populations - regardless of geography - highlighting the Kingdom’s pioneering position in international relief work.
The project is expected to benefit thousands of Afghan families displaced by conflict and economic hardship, while also contributing to regional stability through strategic humanitarian engagement.
