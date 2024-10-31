Saudi Arabia launches 'Global Harmony' initiative to foster cultural integration, inclusivity under Vision 2030

RIYADH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) Saudi Ministry of Media launched the ‘Global Harmony’ initiative as a part of the Kingdom's ‘Quality of Life’ Program, a key pillar of the Vision 2030 objectives at the Al-Suwaidi Park on Wednesday night.

This initiative will help illustrate the diverse lives of residents across Saudi Arabia, reflecting the social and cultural integration of communities from various backgrounds and showcasing the Kingdom’s commitment to creating an inclusive and vibrant society.

Through Global Harmony, the ministry intends to provide a holistic picture of life within the Kingdom by sharing stories from a range of cultural and social perspectives.

Residents' experiences are highlighted, including their professional achievements, family lives, social engagements, recreational activities, and economic contributions, providing a glimpse into the rich tapestry of Saudi society.

This initiative further spotlight efforts by government and private sectors to enhance the quality of life in Saudi cities, from improved public services to expanded recreational facilities and opportunities for cultural exchange.

The initiative also includes a special partnership with the General Entertainment Authority, which has introduced a series of cultural and artistic events as part of the ongoing Riyadh Season.

These events have drawn attention to Saudi Arabia’s cultural openness and hospitality, inviting international media from resident countries to experience and document the vibrancy of life in the Kingdom.

As a significant component of the initiative, Riyadh Season - a cultural and sporting event held annually in Saudi Arabia from October to March ¬- is currently featuring the cultures of nine nations with prominent resident communities in Saudi Arabia: India, the Philippines, Indonesia, Pakistan, Yemen, Sudan, Jordan, Lebanon, Syria, Bangladesh, and Egypt.

This 49-day event series, which began on October 13, includes diverse cultural, musical, and recreational showcases for fostering intercultural understanding and mutual respect.

The events celebrate traditional foods, handicrafts, and a range of performances that introduce Saudi residents and visitors to a unique blend of cultural heritages. From family-friendly festivals to interactive art exhibitions and live concerts, the Riyadh Season's cultural showcase offers both Saudis and expatriates a unique opportunity to connect and engage across cultural lines.

Saudi Ministry of Media’s ‘Global Harmony’ initiative, in alignment with Vision 2030, underscores the Kingdom’s vision for a prosperous and inclusive society where people of diverse backgrounds can contribute to and thrive within Saudi society.

The ongoing Riyadh Season and its rich array of multicultural activities symbolize Saudi Arabia's commitment to international cooperation and intercultural dialogue as the Kingdom continues to open its doors to the world.

As this initiative gains momentum, it is expected to provide a lasting impact on the Kingdom's social and cultural fabric, reflecting Saudi Arabia’s ambitions to build a more harmonious and culturally enriched society under the goals set by Vision 2030.