Saudi Arabia launches global Ramadan initiatives to support Muslims in 102 countries

RIYADH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) Saudi Minister of Islamic Affairs, Dawah, and Guidance Sheikh Dr. Abdullatif bin Abdulaziz Al Al-Sheikh has inaugurated the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques’ annual Ramadan programs to support Muslims worldwide through initiatives such as Iftar meals, Quran distribution, and date provisions across 102 countries.

Supervised by the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah, and Guidance, these programs are implemented each year during the holy month of Ramadan.

Speaking at a press conference, Minister Al-Sheikh emphasized that the initiatives reflect Saudi Arabia’s commitment to assisting Muslims globally under the directives of the Saudi leadership.

He underscored their role in fostering Islamic solidarity, enhancing religious awareness, and providing essential spiritual and material support during Ramadan.

As part of the Holy Quran Distribution Program, 1.2 million copies of the Holy Quran will be dispatched to 45 countries, ensuring widespread access to the sacred text.

The Dates Distribution Program has been expanded this year, with 700 tons of dates set to reach 102 countries, an increase of 200 tons from the previous year. Additionally, the Iftar Program will provide meals to fasting individuals in 61 countries throughout Ramadan.

To enrich the Ramadan worship experience globally, the ministry will deploy 46 Imams to 22 countries to lead Taraweeh and Ramadan prayers. Meanwhile, the Holy Quran Memorization and Sunnah Competition will be organized in 16 West African countries, encouraging youth engagement with religious teachings.

The ministry has also launched extensive awareness campaigns, including 226,937 in-person preaching activities and 238 electronic programs featuring 30 video episodes, 30 motion graphics, and 120 digital content pieces focusing on fasting. Additionally, 28 virtual Ramadan lectures will cover fasting regulations and other religious topics.

Islamic Awareness Services for Hajj, Umrah, and Visitation will provide 23.4 million services to more than 7 million beneficiaries.