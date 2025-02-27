Saudi Arabia Launches Global Ramadan Initiatives To Support Muslims In 102 Countries
Umer Jamshaid Published February 27, 2025 | 02:00 PM
RIYADH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) Saudi Minister of Islamic Affairs, Dawah, and Guidance Sheikh Dr. Abdullatif bin Abdulaziz Al Al-Sheikh has inaugurated the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques’ annual Ramadan programs to support Muslims worldwide through initiatives such as Iftar meals, Quran distribution, and date provisions across 102 countries.
Supervised by the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah, and Guidance, these programs are implemented each year during the holy month of Ramadan.
Speaking at a press conference, Minister Al-Sheikh emphasized that the initiatives reflect Saudi Arabia’s commitment to assisting Muslims globally under the directives of the Saudi leadership.
He underscored their role in fostering Islamic solidarity, enhancing religious awareness, and providing essential spiritual and material support during Ramadan.
As part of the Holy Quran Distribution Program, 1.2 million copies of the Holy Quran will be dispatched to 45 countries, ensuring widespread access to the sacred text.
The Dates Distribution Program has been expanded this year, with 700 tons of dates set to reach 102 countries, an increase of 200 tons from the previous year. Additionally, the Iftar Program will provide meals to fasting individuals in 61 countries throughout Ramadan.
To enrich the Ramadan worship experience globally, the ministry will deploy 46 Imams to 22 countries to lead Taraweeh and Ramadan prayers. Meanwhile, the Holy Quran Memorization and Sunnah Competition will be organized in 16 West African countries, encouraging youth engagement with religious teachings.
The ministry has also launched extensive awareness campaigns, including 226,937 in-person preaching activities and 238 electronic programs featuring 30 video episodes, 30 motion graphics, and 120 digital content pieces focusing on fasting. Additionally, 28 virtual Ramadan lectures will cover fasting regulations and other religious topics.
Islamic Awareness Services for Hajj, Umrah, and Visitation will provide 23.4 million services to more than 7 million beneficiaries.
Recent Stories
Ahmed Al Sayegh attends Japanese Embassy’s reception of Emperor’s birthday
UAE leaders congratulate President of Dominican Republic on Independence Day
UAE Floating Hospital in Al-Arish treats thousands of Palestinians in first year
World must act to end violence in Palestinian territories: UN Human Rights Chief
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 February 2025
New border crossing starts operation in Fujairah
UAE investments in Türkiye exceed $6 bn in recent years
'Future 100' companies of 2024 announced at Investopia 2025
Sultan Al Qasimi attends closing of 34th Sharjah Theatre Days
Investopia hosts inaugural Business & Investors Conference for Arab Countries, C ..
Hamed bin Zayed inaugurates Khalifa University Research & Innovation Exhibition ..
More Stories From World
-
Saudi Arabia launches global Ramadan initiatives to support Muslims in 102 countries6 minutes ago
-
In Brazil's Amazon, dolphin therapy aids people with disabilities26 minutes ago
-
Starmer pushes Trump for Ukraine guarantees against Putin36 minutes ago
-
Texas child dies in measles outbreak, first US fatality in years2 hours ago
-
Top Mexican officials head to US seeking to avert tariffs2 hours ago
-
North Korea behind $1.5 billion crypto theft, FBI says2 hours ago
-
7-Eleven owner shares plunge as reports say family buyout fails2 hours ago
-
Guinea-Bissau opposition calls for nationwide strike3 hours ago
-
Trump ends Chevron permit in major blow to Venezuela3 hours ago
-
EU was born to 'screw' US, Trump says3 hours ago
-
Japan forest fire kills one, prompts evacuations3 hours ago
-
EU has been a 'boon' for United States, it fires back at Trump3 hours ago